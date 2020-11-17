Marshall Mobility; Marshall Medical Centers’ new transportation service

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new transportation service is coming to town in order to make sure people do not miss appointments at Marshall Medical Centers.
It’s called Marshall Mobility.
Marshall Medical Centers Field Operations Supervisor Richey Mays said the idea for Marshall Mobility stemmed from a huge need to help transport people with disabilities to and from their doctors' appointments.
Mays said it is a non-emergency medical van service available for wheelchair-bound and mobility-impaired people.
“We see a lot of people coming out of the nursing homes, assisted living and even some that live at home with their family that cannot get into a vehicle, but they have to have access to be transported somewhere in a wheelchair.”
Caretaker Kristi Leak has utilized the service for her parents and said it has been a huge help.
“It came at a wonderful time for us because neither one of my parents could stand or walk. Rather than purchasing a new vehicle for family that we would hope to need temporarily, we were able to use this service in the meantime to get them to point a to point b," said Leak.
Vans are equipped to carry up to two riders in their wheelchairs and one additional passenger and includes a ramp.
Mays said out of safety, they are not transporting any COVID-19 positive patients currently.
“We carry a lot of dialysis patients and with the weakened immune systems, we don’t want somebody of having a high risk of them catching COVID because of them being in the same vehicle together," said Mays.
All vehicles are cleaned and sanitized after each transport including wheelchairs and equipment.
