Madison County Sheriff’s investigate overnight shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that took place Monday night, leaving one man with serious injuries.
The shooting took place overnight near Adelene Lane. Madison Police are currently conducting an investigation.
Deputies responded to a call of a shooting from the victim at the hospital around 4:00 a.m. Once police arrived they found a man with gunshot wounds. We’re told the shooter waited at the hospital with no injuries.
According to police, the man was shot when he allegedly attempted to forcibly enter the home of his ex-girlfriend. Currently his injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening.
No charges have been filed at this time. Police are still investigating.
