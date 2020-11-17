Huntsville investigators arrest local massage therapist on sexual abuse allegations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After one man was arrested following sexual abuse allegations in Huntsville, another victim came forward with similar experiences.
The Huntsville Police Special Victim’s Investigative Unit arrested 39-year-old Ioan Adrian Cojocaru on November 11th for Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree.
According to officials with Huntsville police, Cojocaru was a licensed massage therapist the European Corner Massage & Spa in Florence. We’re told he also used to rent a room at Bellus Salon and Spa in Huntsville occasionally.
We’re told the arrest stems from an investigation that began in October when an adult female alleged he had inappropriate contact with her while receiving a massage. An investigation was done by the Huntsville Police Department and the Alabama Board of Massage Therapy which resulted in Cojocaru’s arrest and the surrender of his license.
Another female later contacted HPD since Cojocaru’s arrest and claimed she had a similar experience with inappropriate contact by Cojocaru while receiving a massage back in January 2020. This second victim did not want to make an official report.
