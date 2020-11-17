Huntsville Fire and Rescue opens application process this month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Think you’ve got what it takes to work alongside some of Huntsville’s most dedicated firefighters? If so, Huntsville Fire and Rescue is accepting applications starting November 23rd for new hires.
Do you have what it takes to be Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s newest recruit?
“We’re looking for all types of different individuals, with different types of backgrounds. We want someone who is team oriented that doesn’t mind going out in the community and making a difference,” said Huntsville Fire Recruiter Cory Green,
Cory Green is a recruiter and a firefighter with Huntsville Fire and Rescue. He says there’s been a number of retirements this year. Huntsville Fire and Rescue is looking for qualified candidates to fill the gaps, not just firefighters.
“We also have different avenues you can go into. We have fire preventions different technical rescues, we do Hazmat teams, heavy rescue teams," said Green.
The process to get hired is tough. There’s the application process, a written exam, a physical agility test, and a background check. Those that make it to the next level will then go through the interview process.
“And then potentially a job offer after that. Then you’ll begin rookie recruit school which is approximately six months until graduation and then you’ll be considered a professional firefighter,” said Green.
Guys - the job isn’t only open to you. Ladies - Huntsville Fire and Rescue hopes you’ll consider joining the team too.
“We definitely want as many women and men. If your 18 years of age, high school diploma or GED, not convicted of any felonies please come out and apply.”
