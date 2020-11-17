Great stretch of Fall weather continues through Sunday

With high pressure in control across the southeast, this pleasant fall pattern will continue for the rest of the work week. Skies will stay sunny for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s, winds will be light out of the north. Mainly clear skies will allow temperatures to fall into the middle 30s for Wednesday night with a freeze possible and frost likely. Thursday and Friday will be slightly warmer with temps reaching the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon under mainly sunny skies. This weekend looks very promising for mid to late November with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, more clouds will build in for Sunday with a chance at very isolated rain showers late Sunday night.