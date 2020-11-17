Fort Payne City Council moves forward with Little Ridge Intermediate School

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) -The new Little Ridge Intermediate School in Fort Payne was originally slated to open its doors this December.
However, construction was delayed because of rain and severe weather.
“We’re not pushing it or rushing it, we want to make sure everything is done correctly. There is still quite a bit of road work to do on turn lanes coming off on Gault Ave. and Valley Head Road," said Fort Payne School Board President Jimmy Durham.
On Tuesday, Fort Payne City Council members approved paving a parking lot on campus and the installation of traffic lights.
Durham said he is excited and happy to be able to provide students with a new school.
“We were just running out of space and the school we are replacing was built in 1955. It served us well all these years and it’s time that it be replaced but we are still going to use that facility. We haven’t exactly decided how, but we are looking at a child development center," said Durham.
The new school is expected to open next fall and will house 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders.
The DeKalb Country Master Gardeners Club presented Fort Payne City Schools with a $2,000 check. The donation is to to help with landscaping expenses for the new school.
