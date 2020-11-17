DeKalb Regional Medical Center sees largest spike in COVID-19 cases

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 cases are spiking in Dekalb County, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Health officials at Dekalb Regional Medical Center said they have seen the biggest increase in patients so far.
Right now there are14 positive patients at the Medical center.
Employee Health Infection/Control Nurse Aimee Haygood said 5 patients are in the ICU and 2 are on ventilators.
Because of increasing cases, visitation is restricted to protect employees and patients.
Haygood says caring for patients is the top priority, but she’s also worried about hospital employees who are getting sick.
“We are seeing a rise in our employees being affected by COVID. It could be from community gatherings, their spouse at their job sites bringing it home to them and when we see it in the community and workforce on the rise, it is concerning," said Haygood.
Health officials say they have not seen an increase in flu cases during the pandemic, but would like to encourage everyone to continue to follow safety measures and social distance as we head into the holiday season.
Drive-thru testing sites for COVID-19 are available in Fort Payne and at the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.