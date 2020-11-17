Cullman Regional Medical Center gets help with a spare ventilator

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - COVID-19 is not over; In fact this new surge is described by some as worse.
Cullman Regional Medical Center had to borrow a ventilator to make sure they were able to treat COVID-19 patients coming through the doors.
“We only have so many ventilators, so many ICU beds, so much medication," said Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers in a press conference on Monday.
With this new wave, the numbers keep going up. There are a total of 219,232 according to the state health department.
“The death in Alabama are 3,249, ad let’s remember that is a tremendous number," Judy Smith with ADPH said. "Let’s remember every single one of those numbers is not just a number. That is a person. That is a family.”
Powers said hospitals are doing what they can to help others. However, resources to care for people during the pandemic can reach a limit.
“We had to lend Cullman a ventilator from Morgan County," Powers said.
Lindsey Dossey with Cullman Regional Medical Center said having this ventilator on hand acted as a safety net after their hospital reached a point where so many were in use a couple of weeks ago.
“We have not had to use it at all. We actually need to to return it because since we have gotten them we have gotten five additional to have as backup.”
Luckily, Dossey said they were also able to secure a few spares.
“Immediately after we borrowed the one from Decatur, our supply chain director was able to secure five," Dossey said. “In general we always work together in crisis situations.”
