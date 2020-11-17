Crews respond to house fire near Montauk Trail in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville fire and rescue responded to a house fire near Montauk trail in Huntsville Monday night.
According to Huntsville Fire & Rescue, the call came in around 9:30 p.m. when two people and their dog were able to get outside of the house safely.
We’re told five fire trucks responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Stick with WAFF both online and on-air for updates.
