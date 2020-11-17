Cooler, breezy today but quiet for the rest of this week

Happy Tuesday! Sunshine will remain in place this afternoon.
Temperatures are warming up into the upper 50′s with breezy northerly winds making things feel a bit cooler. Winds can occasionally gust over 25 mph.
Lows tonight will be even colder as temperatures will drop to near freezing under clear skies.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be very similar with plenty of sunshine and temperatures gradually warming up into the mid to upper 60′s.
Next weekend is looking quiet and dry as well with temperatures in the upper 60′s to low 70′s. We are tracking another cold front moving in Sunday night into Monday.
This front will likely bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across North Alabama. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front with highs back into the 50′s. It looks like we can see additional rain showers on Tuesday as well with drier skies for Thanksgiving, temperatures will remain in the 60s.
