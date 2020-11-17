Cooler and breeze today but quiet for the rest of this week

Happy Tuesday! It is another cool morning across the Valley.
Temperatures this morning are once again slightly cooler than normal as we are seeing upper 30s and low 40s across the Valley. Skies have remained mostly clear overnight and that wind from the south this morning has kept us slightly warmer than Monday’s start. Expect sunshine all day today, but another dry cold front will move through during the day increasing our afternoon windspeeds. Gusts this afternoon may reach 15 to 20 mph at times. With wind back from the north our afternoon temperatures will stay into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tonight will bring even colder temperatures as we will see a widespread frost and some spots may see a freeze. Temperatures Wednesday morning will range between 29 to 35 degrees underneath clear and calm skies. This will be the coldest air of the week as we will begin to climb out of the cellar day by day. Expect a long stretch of sunny and seasonable temperatures as we climb into the upper 60s by Friday. The next chance of rain doesn’t look to be until late Sunday into Monday as the next front slides in.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.