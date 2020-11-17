Cooler and breeze today but quiet for the rest of this week

Tonight will bring even colder temperatures as we will see a widespread frost and some spots may see a freeze. Temperatures Wednesday morning will range between 29 to 35 degrees underneath clear and calm skies. This will be the coldest air of the week as we will begin to climb out of the cellar day by day. Expect a long stretch of sunny and seasonable temperatures as we climb into the upper 60s by Friday. The next chance of rain doesn’t look to be until late Sunday into Monday as the next front slides in.