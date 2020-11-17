An insect that could be killing your Crape Myrtle trees in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Madison County Extension Office said there’s an insect in Huntsville causing your expensive trees to turn black and die.
Crape Myrtle Bark Scale is caused by an insect that researchers are working to learn more about. Agent Marcus Garner with the Madison County Extension Office said he has gotten several complaints about this little pest.
“Your trees should be brown," Garner said. "Unfortunately since all the waste from the scale, this is all that waste. That sugary waste.”
These pests seem to only be attacking Crape Myrtles at this point, but it’s something the experts are looking into.
Agent Garner says they have traps set up on their trees outside their office that they will send into Auburn University to learn more about where these pests are coming from, and how they got here.
