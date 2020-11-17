All Falkville High School students return to virtual learning temporarily

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Falkville High Schools will return to virtual learning, temporarily, beginning this week.
An official with Morgan County Schools confirmed all students in grades 9 through 12 at Falkville High School will transition to remote learning on Thursday, November 19th and Friday, November 20th.
School officials say the change in instruction is necessary because of the number of senior high staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19, or are being quarantined because of close contact with someone who tested positive.
Falkville High School is expected to resume in person teaching, for those students who have chosen traditional learning, on Monday, November 30th following Thanksgiving break.
This change will not affect Falkville Middle School, grades 6-8, or Falkville Elementary School, grades K-5.
