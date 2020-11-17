Albertville City Schools install free Wi-Fi access points for students

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City School leaders are making sure students around the city can access Wi-Fi outside the classroom.
They’ve made some upgrades around town to boost access to make sure that students have free access to the internet, in case they have to shift remote learning.
“With these access points the kids are able to do their homework through chrome brooks and internet with it being free. Because you know there are a lot of kids in our system that do not have Wi-Fi at home," said Albertville City Schools Technology Coordinator, Spring Charles.
Charles said the district paid for and installed 10 Wi-Fi locations on power poles, all across the city of Albertville.
No password is required and all students have to do is select ACS remote to connect.
Right now, students at Albertville City Schools are continuing traditional and virtual learning and are also taking extra safety measures.
“Every afternoon, all of the schools, classrooms, hallways are being cleaned from top to bottom. Our teachers are wearing masks along with students, we are hand sanitizing, we have plexi glass up in the class between the students and we are practicing safe measures to keep our students and teachers well," said Charles.
School officials said they plan to provide the free Wi-Fi until May and will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the community and school district.
For a list of free Wi-Fi locations you may click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.