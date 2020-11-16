Avoid the area: Wreck involving an 18-wheeler on I-565

Traffic alert on I-565 (Source: WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 16, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 8:00 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck in Huntsville sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

An official with the Huntsville Police Department says a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car occurred on the Westbound lanes of I-565 near Toyota Field.

Two patients were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews are on the scene as the 18-wheeler is still blocking traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

