Avoid the area: Wreck involving an 18-wheeler on I-565

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck in Huntsville sent two people to the hospital Monday night.
An official with the Huntsville Police Department says a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a car occurred on the Westbound lanes of I-565 near Toyota Field.
Two patients were transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews are on the scene as the 18-wheeler is still blocking traffic. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.