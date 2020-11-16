UPDATE: former Limestone County teacher indicted on sex with student charge

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: A Limestone County grand jury indicted a former Limestone County coach for a sex crime involving a student.
Brody Gibson, age 26, was indicted on the charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19. Gibson was employed at Clements High School.
ORIGINAL: In October, Limestone County investigators charged a school teacher for engaging in a sex act with a student. Tonight, a unanimous vote by the Limestone County School Board accepted his resignation.
Brody Gibson, 26, was the head baseball coach of Clements High School in Athens. He was arrested on October 9th on a $5,000 bond.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office first made the announcement on their Twitter account.
According to the Limestone County Superintendent, Gibson was placed on administrative leave while the situation was being investigated.
Gibson was listed on the school’s website as a 6th and 7th grade Social Studies teacher.
There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.