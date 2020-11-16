Scholarship funds available for technical education students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - We all know school can be expensive, that’s why the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association (AAMA) is teaming up with the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) to provide scholarships for technical students in Alabama!
AAMA and ACCS have partnered to provide a total $189,000 in scholarships, as well as mentors, to 52 students looking to pursue a technical education certificate or associate degree in the automotive manufacturing industry.
Interested students must have at least at 2.5 GPA and are required to use the scholarship toward an automotive-related program.
Programs include:
- Automotive Manufacturing Technology
- Automotive Manufacturing
- Automotive Service Technician
- Computer Numerical Control
- Engineering Technology
- Industrial Electronics Technology
- Industrial Maintenance Technology
- Injection Molding
- Logistics
- Machine Shop/Tool Technology
- Manufacturing Technology
- Mechanical Design Technology
- Mechatronics
- Welding Technology
The total award is $3,600 for each in hopes to cover tuition, fees and/or books needed.
Students interested have two weeks to apply for a scholarship to use at one of Alabama’s many community colleges. The deadline to apply is November 30.
Students awarded after the November deadline will begin classes in the spring, summer or fall semesters of 2021.
Those interested can find more information or apply directly through the website, https://dreamitdoitalabama.com/aama/.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.