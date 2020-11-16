Recent school schedule changes due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students across the Tennessee Valley have seen a number of schedule changes recently due to COVID-19.
See a full list of schedule updates below:
- Muscle Shoals High School- remote learning November 17 through November 20
- McBride Elementary School- 4th graders remote November 16 through November 21
- Sparkman Middle School - 100% virtual learning November 16 through November 23
- Boaz City Schools - virtual learning November 17 through December 4
- Harvest Elementary School - virtual learning November 16 through November 23
- Lauderdale County Schools - all schools in system will transition to virtual learning until November 30
- Marshall County Schools - remote learning until January 5
- Colbert County Schools - remote learning until January 5
- Huntsville City Schools - traditional students at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Columbia High and Huntsville High will move to remote learning until November 30
