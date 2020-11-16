Recent school schedule changes due to COVID-19

Recent school schedule changes due to COVID-19
Coronavirus and the Classroom
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 13, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated November 17 at 12:14 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students across the Tennessee Valley have seen a number of schedule changes recently due to COVID-19.

See a full list of schedule updates below:

  • Muscle Shoals High School- remote learning November 17 through November 20
  • McBride Elementary School- 4th graders remote November 16 through November 21
  • Sparkman Middle School - 100% virtual learning November 16 through November 23
  • Boaz City Schools - virtual learning November 17 through December 4
  • Harvest Elementary School - virtual learning November 16 through November 23
  • Lauderdale County Schools - all schools in system will transition to virtual learning until November 30

Good morning Lauderdale families. Please read carefully and check back as we will update you as plans continue to...

Posted by Lauderdale County Schools, Alabama on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Follow WAFF’s Coronavirus and the Classroom section for more information on COVID-19 changes to school schedules.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.