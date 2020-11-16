Police charge a man for allegedly stabbing victim in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is charged with assault following a month long investigation.
On October 12, the Decatur Police Department responded to a call in Veterans Drive Southeast about a stabbing. When they arrived to the scene, they discovered a victim who was suffering from what they say were non-life threatening wounds.
On November 13, Allen Griffin was charged with assault in the first degree following a warrant for his arrest.
Griffin is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
