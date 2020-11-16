Police charge a man for allegedly stabbing victim in Decatur

Police charge a man for allegedly stabbing victim in Decatur
Allen Griffin is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond (Source: Decatur PD)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 16, 2020 at 6:18 PM CST - Updated November 16 at 6:18 PM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is charged with assault following a month long investigation.

On October 12, the Decatur Police Department responded to a call in Veterans Drive Southeast about a stabbing. When they arrived to the scene, they discovered a victim who was suffering from what they say were non-life threatening wounds.

On November 13, Allen Griffin was charged with assault in the first degree following a warrant for his arrest.

Griffin is being held at the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.