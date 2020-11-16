Huntsville-Madison County Visitor Center temporarily closed

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Visitor Center will be temporarily closed until Wednesday, November 18 to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
According to Marketing Director Kristen Pepper, the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Huntsville International Airport visitors kiosk will be closed for a thorough cleaning.
“Just out of precaution we have closed both the downtown visitors center, the visitors kiosk, at the Huntsville International Airport, and our administrative office which is on the second floor of the downtown visitors center,” said Kristen Pepper, Director of Marketing for the Huntsville-Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Visitor Centers and administrative office will resume regular operating hours Thursday, November 19.
“The main aspect of the deep cleaning done for COVID contains an electrostatic spray. They go into every office space make sure keyboards are cleaned, desk areas are cleaned, all of the high touch areas,” said Pepper.
She says there are protocols in place from curbside service to plexiglass dividers to keep people safe from the virus. All this, while doing everything possible to keep business going.
“We are still doing outreach, we are still advertising and we’re still promoting our area as a top of line destination to visit or plan your meeting. We haven’t slowed down those efforts at all. It just looks a little different.”
Visitors are encouraged to reference the COVID-19 travel resource page on the visitors center web page for updates on attraction closures, event cancellations and delays, travel advisories, and more.
