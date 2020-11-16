Governor has 45 days to use almost $1 billion in CARES Act funding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has 45 days to spend nearly $1 billion in remaining coronavirus relief funds. The alternative is giving it back to the federal government.
Alabama Arise is one of 80 organizations that sent the governor a letter suggesting how to spend the cash before the December deadline.
They are worried if the deadline is not extended, Alabama will have to send millions of much-needed dollars back to Washington.
These organizations suggest putting the money to individuals rather than small businesses.
In a ten-page letter, advocacy groups across the Yellowhammer state are urging the governor to spend the remaining CARES Act funding.
“We felt like a lot of the discussion about COVID response were focusing on businesses and corporations and not the interest of individual everyday workers,” said Alabama Arise Executive Director Robyn Hyden.
She said instead of sending the unspent funds back to Washington, she strongly recommends investing in the health, safety, and economic future of Alabamians. “We feel like the money should be prioritized for people who are hungry, at risk of homelessness, unemployed - unable to find work, and are sick because of COVID.”
Alabama still has immediate needs due to the pandemic. The unemployment rate was at a record low of 2.7% in February, reaching as high as 13.8% in April. Currently its higher than 6%.
“It is really unconceivable at a time when we know the need is out there, to our school to our state agency, to our food banks to our unemployment lines that we would send back hundreds of millions of dollars that is on the table for us to use to help our people.”
The governor is urging everyone who has been allocated funds to submit their reimbursements or applications. She said she is focused on getting money in the hands of those who need it.
“I just encourage everybody to see we are sending money to our local people to make a difference,” said Governor Ivey.
“We feel like our state could be a lot more responsible and responsive to make sure those funds get out where they are needed,” said Hyden.
Governor Ivey told us she does plan to ask Congress for an extension to spend the money.
