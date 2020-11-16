Decatur woman faces theft charge after allegedly selling unowned car

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On August 19, the Decatur Police Department got a call from a citizen in Gray, Louisiana reporting a theft.
The caller reported purchasing a vehicle from a resident in Decatur and later discovering the vehicle was actually owned by Title Max.
During an investigation, the suspect was identified as Heather Elaine Partain.
Partain was found on November 11, and transported to Decatur Police Department where she was charged with theft by deception in the first degree. Partain was taken to the Morgan County Jail and remains in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
