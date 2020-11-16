Chilly overnight with a sunny stretch of Fall weather ahead

Fair skies remain in place overnight allowing radiational cooling to knock temperatures down into the middle to upper 30s, areas of patchy frost will be possible.
Despite the chilly start, abundant sunshine will be able to warm Tuesday afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s with breezy northerly winds making things feel a bit cooler. Lows on Tuesday night will be even colder as temps will drop to near freezing under clear skies.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be very similar with plenty of sunshine and temps gradually warming up into the mid to upper 60s. Next weekend is looking quiet and dry as well with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
We are tracking another cold front moving in Sunday night into Monday. This front will likely bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across North Alabama. Temperatures will be cooler behind the front with highs back into the 50s.
