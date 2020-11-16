Christmas Charities Year Round helping hundreds of children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A nonprofit in Huntsville is doing their part to bring holiday cheer, along with presents for hundreds of kids.
Because of the pandemic, Christmas Charities Year Round needs more help than ever before. Volunteers are currently collecting toys for more than 300 kids in Madison County.
“We don’t have much for the older kids. We have a lot of small things and that’s wonderful but we will be looking for larger gifts to help out those preteen and teenage kids,” said Executive Director Hilary Gould.
A team of volunteers spent their day sorting items like balls, games and dolls. Some of the toys are already wrapped for the families who registered before the November 6th deadline.
Because of the pandemic, there are concerns they won’t have enough toys though.
“The Margarita Ball which has gone virtual, has really hit us hard. Since they are going virtual this year we’re really not sure what they are going to be able to provide, even though they’re trying to provide as much as they can,” said Gould.
If you think all hope is lost, wishing you would have found out about this program sooner, you don’t have to worry.
This toy drive is called “Operation Believe.”
Everyone involved says some of the items might still make it under your tree.
“If your last minute and you need help, you missed all the deadlines, you can still come to Christmas Charities Year Round on December 23rd from 8 until 11 o’clock in the morning. We will have all of the leftover toys and gifts available,” said Gould.
If you want to make a donation or give a toy, here is the link. https://christmascharitiesyearround.org/
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.