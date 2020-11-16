AHSAA official talks Fall sports season during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A football season unlike any other is winding down in Alabama. Looking back, the regular season saw it’s fair share of COVID-19 cancellation and forfeits, but it was not cancelled.
Alvin Briggs from the Alabama High School Athletics Association said he’s proud of what schools did to keep the games going during the pandemic.
“You have to give great credit to our member schools, since the 1 of June, when Dr. Harris let them start working out, they adhered to all the safety guidelines," Briggs said.
He said, overall, only about 5-10% of high school football games had to be cancelled this year, he said that’s pretty good considering there are more than 380 schools that participate.
“We knew going into this year, there were going to be schools that would have to forfeit because of COVID," Briggs said. "We would have to make adjustments to do that, but we just wanted to give our member schools an opportunity.”
That opportunity was the number one goal of AHSAA this year, said Briggs. He said they wanted to make sure all of their Fall athletes got a chance to compete.
“The correspondence that we’ve gotten in this office from those teams: cross country, volleyball, football, swimming, that they have an opportunity to compete is just overwhelming," Briggs said.
He said they’ve gotten letters and call from athletes across the state, sharing their appreciating for a chance to play this Fall.
As Fall sports wind down their seasons, Briggs said he’s hopeful people learned what they needed to do to keep sports going and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We implore that the fanbase and the community still do all of those things to help our schools be able to have some sense of normalcy," Briggs said.
He called this Fall sports season a great learning experience for the rest of the year.
