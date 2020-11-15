Man arrested for Hartselle rape after DNA confirmation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) -People in Morgan County are breathing a sigh of relief.
After more than a month, sheriff deputies say they have the evidence they needed in order make an arrest for a horrific crime.
Lt. McDearmond with Hartselle Police Department says this is the worst rape case he’s seen in over 20 years with the department.
It happened on October 7, but a man wasn’t booked into the Morgan County jail until November 14.
Imagine taking a shower and walking into your bedroom to find a stranger who then forces himself on you; that’s what Lt. McDearmond says happened to a 62-year-old Hartselle woman.
“This was very traumatic for her. Very, very traumatic. So I’m very proud we can close it on her behalf. She has to live with this day in and day out," McDearmond said.
McDearmond says immediately after the rape she went to the Crisis Services Center in Huntsville and had an exam done.
On Friday, HPD got those results back.
They say the DNA is a perfect match for suspect Jeremy Taylor.
“It’s not a conviction itself to have DNA, but it’s impossible for it to have been anybody else but him," McDearmond said.
I also talked to a woman who says she was a victim of Taylor’s four years ago.
She was afraid to go on camera, but she says he broke into her home and stole at least $10,000 worth of items.
Sheriff deputies say Taylor has been arrested at least 20 times, but McDearmond says nothing he’s done comes close to the severity of this rape.
“He could go to prison for the rest of his life for this.”
McDearmond says Taylor was already out on parole for another crime, so it’s not likely he’ll make bond.
And if he does, he would be on house arrest with an ankle monitor.
