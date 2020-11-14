Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County set to host dedication ceremony

Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County set to host dedication ceremony
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 14, 2020 at 8:08 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 8:08 AM

JACKSOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, a dedication ceremony will be held at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Jackson County.

The Veterans of Jackson County invite everyone to celebrate and dedicate this park to all who have served our nation.

Although 95% of the work has been completed, there are some leftover tasks. The primary goal is to finish the Patriots walking trail and the installation of the Ajax missile display.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

