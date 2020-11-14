New app designed for people living or working on Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Digital Garrison is the new app designed for people on Redstone Arsenal.
This app replaces the old one, Redstone Explorer.
It’s one of the key forms of communication for the Arsenal workforce and community.
Digital Garrison spans 62 army installations.
Julie Frederick with Redstone Arsenal said they’re trying to standardize adjustments for military families moving from installation to installation.
“If they move to or even travel to a different installation for a long period or short period of time, all they have to do is go in under my installation and change the installation that they’re visiting to the one that they’re currently at and it’ll update all that information and be in the same location,” Frederick said.
When you download the free app you will have to create an account and log in, you can also set up push notifications.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.