Local roofing company steps up to help American Legion Post 237

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - To close out the week of Veteran’s Day one local company went above and beyond, giving back to the American Legion Post 237 in Huntsville.
The metal roof on Post 237 has been leaking for several years now. As time has gone on it’s gotten worse and is now damaging the building.
C&K roofing stepped up to the plate, the company is owned and operated by Jim Gentry, a U.S. Air Force veteran, retired 21 years.
“We’re donating because it’s the right thing to do,” said Beth Jett Gentry, the VP of C and K roofing. “These vets need this place, it’s like their home, their second home. They gather and talk amongst other vets and relate to other vets who people who are not in the military can’t understand.”
C&K roofing donated about $10,000 worth of work, sealing seams and screws in the metal roof to prevent future leaks.
ABC Supply and Lowes of Madison supplied the materials for the project.
They all said it’s the least they could do.
