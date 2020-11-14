City of Huntsville Housing Expo goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville Housing Expo is going virtual today.
During this all-virtual event, local and national experts will conduct a series of live and pre-recorded workshops. They’ll offer resources for homeowners, renters and residents facing foreclosure.
Housing experts will also talk about aging-friendly housing and address the barriers to Fair Housing.
The Expo is free to the public and takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to pre-register at Huntsvilleal.gov/HousingExpo.
