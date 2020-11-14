City of Huntsville Housing Expo goes virtual

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | November 14, 2020 at 7:57 AM CST - Updated November 14 at 7:57 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville Housing Expo is going virtual today.

During this all-virtual event, local and national experts will conduct a series of live and pre-recorded workshops. They’ll offer resources for homeowners, renters and residents facing foreclosure.

Housing experts will also talk about aging-friendly housing and address the barriers to Fair Housing.

The Expo is free to the public and takes place from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register at Huntsvilleal.gov/HousingExpo.

