Trash Pandas to kick off ‘Christmas Spectacular’ on Friday

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Kicking off tonight is the Trash Pandas' Christmas Spectacular - and it’s just as amazing as it sounds…
Crews have worked to install a 1.5-mile track of light displays at Toyota Field for a drive-thru show you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.
“You tune in to radio station 87.7, and the music is themed with the lights,” says Lindsey Knupp, VP of Marketing for the Trash Pandas. “It should be a really great experience.”
As if the light show wasn’t enough, the ballpark will also host a “Winter Wonderland” inside the concourse.
“We’ll have some characters here, firepits, a snow globe that you can get inside and take some pictures with, hot chocolate, cookie decorating, letters to Santa… a lot of great, fun things,” says Knupp.
The fun begins at 5:00 p.m. nightly, and tickets are $25 per car. For more information, visit trashpandaschristmas.com.
