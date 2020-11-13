Storyman’s legacy; Over 500 books donated in honor of Athens man

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A family in Athens is collecting books to remember a prominent member of the community
David Carter, known as “Storyman,” passed away back in March of this year.
He served as the children’s minister at First Baptist Church for 14 years. When he wasn’t at the church, Carter spent countless hours reading to students at Athens City and Limestone County schools.
In his honor, his family created an Amazon Wishlist for people to donate children’s books in his memory.
On Thursday, they traveled around Athens to deliver books, beginning with Spark Academy.
To date, the mother and daughter duo have collected more than 500 books to donate to elementary schools in Athens.
