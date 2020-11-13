Sparkman Middle School transitions to remote learning on November 16

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools announced on Friday another school is moving to 100% remote learning next week.
According to Superintendent Allen Perkins, Sparkman Middle School will move to remote learning for all students on Monday, November 16. The temporary move is scheduled to end on November 23. At this time, students will return to face-to-face instruction on Monday, November 30, following the system’s Thanksgiving Break.
Parents can check out their students if they wish to do so and the students will not be counted absent.
Remote instruction will be provided through Google Classroom and SchoolsPLP.
The school will serve curbside meals from 10:45AM- 11:45AM at the school for students during the remote learning period.
