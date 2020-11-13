Police charge Crossville man with arson

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - After a fire in DeKalb County, investigators charged a man for what they believe was intentional arson.
Logan Dewayne Tyson, 18 of Crossville, was arrested and charged with Arson in the 2nd degree.
On November 11, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a house fire on County Road 46 near the Skirum Community at approximately 1:34 a.m.
After deputies arrived on scene, they observed that the fire appeared to be intentional. The responding deputy quickly started an investigation that lead to Tyson as the suspect.
The investigation is ongoing in conjunction with the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office.
