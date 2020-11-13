Perfect fall day

Sunny and pleasant for your Friday afternoon.
Highs reaching the middle 60s today under sunny skies. Prime fall like day here in the Valley!
Tonight lows dip into the 40s, giving you a cool start to your weekend. Saturday looks comfortable with highs in the 70s and winds out of the southeast. Rain chances pick up Saturday evening ahead of a cold front, but look very spotty.
Sunday, highs cool back into the 60s as a quick cold front passes through the Valley. Rain looks spotty for your Sunday morning and afternoon as well.
Bigger temperature dips move in for Monday and Tuesday with highs settled into the 50s.
The extended forecast shows high pressure dominating with fair conditions for the Tennessee Valley stretching through all of next week.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.