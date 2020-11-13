Madison County inmate dies in hospital from suspected heart attack, COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Jail died this week. According to a release form the Sheriff’s Office, jail staff believe he was having a heart attack, but a positive COVID-19 test may also be a cause.
We’re told the 43-year-old inmate appeared to be having a cardiac arrest when multiple officers and medical staff performed CPR and utilized an AED until HEMSI personnel could arrive and take over treatment.
He was then transported to a local hospital where he died later that morning. on November 11.
As part of the admission process the inmate was tested for COVID-19 at the hospital and the result came back positive.
A statement from the Shreiff’s Office claims the inmate never displayed or complained of any COVID or flu-like symptoms while in the jail, but as a precautionary measure all inmates, healthcare workers and officers that had been in close contact with the inmate were tested.
Over 50 tests were conducted, and all came back with a negative result. Additionally, no one has shown or complained of any COVID or flu-like symptoms.
An autopsy is pending that includes results of a second COVID-19 test.
