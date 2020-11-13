Madison City Schools COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Madison City Schools (MCS) released an update on COVID-19 cases in their district Friday afternoon.
As of November 13, the MCS district has a total of 25 new positive cases of COVID-19, with 437 staff and students in quarantine following contact tracing.
While many schools in north Alabama are returning to virtual learning for the holiday season, officials with MCS say their plan is to continue in-person learning, for now.
A release from the school system states that if there is a rise of cases in any specific school or grade level, an option for virtual learning or rotational school days will be chosen.
We’re told this decision will be based on the number of positive tests or the lack of staff due to positive tests and quarantines.
Current District Breakdown:
Positive Cases:
Columbia: 1 employee, 0 students
Heritage: 0 employees, 2 students
Horizon: 0 employees, 0 students
Madison: 2 employees, 1 student
Mill Creek: 0 employees, 0 students
Rainbow: 0 employees, 0 students
West Madison: 1 employee, 0 students
Pre-K: 0 employees, 1 student
Discovery: 1 employee, 0 students
Liberty: 3 employees, 2 students
Bob Jones: 1 employee, 5 students
James Clemens: 0 employees, 5 students
District: 0 employees
Quarantined (Does not include new positive cases):
Columbia: 2 employees, 9 students
Heritage: 2 employees, 31 students
Horizon: 0 employees, 5 students
Madison: 1 employee, 14 students
Mill Creek: 1 employee, 25 students
Rainbow: 0 employees, 10 students
West Madison: 1 employee, 16 students
Pre-K: 2 employees, 13 students
Discovery: 5 employees, 32 students
Liberty: 1 employee, 32 students
Bob Jones: 8 employees, 132 students
James Clemens: 3 employees, 60 students
District: 7 employees
School officials ask that parents and students continue to report COVID-19 information pertaining to your family to your local school nurse. You can find guidelines, protocols, and helpful information pertaining to COVID-19 on the school district website under Departments then Health Services.
