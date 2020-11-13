Madison City Schools COVID-19 update

Madison City Schools COVID-19 update
Madison City Schools (Source: Madison City Schools)
By Anna Mahan | November 13, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 5:57 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Madison City Schools (MCS) released an update on COVID-19 cases in their district Friday afternoon.

As of November 13, the MCS district has a total of 25 new positive cases of COVID-19, with 437 staff and students in quarantine following contact tracing.

While many schools in north Alabama are returning to virtual learning for the holiday season, officials with MCS say their plan is to continue in-person learning, for now.

A release from the school system states that if there is a rise of cases in any specific school or grade level, an option for virtual learning or rotational school days will be chosen.

We’re told this decision will be based on the number of positive tests or the lack of staff due to positive tests and quarantines.

Current District Breakdown:

Positive Cases:

Columbia: 1 employee, 0 students

Heritage: 0 employees, 2 students

Horizon: 0 employees, 0 students

Madison: 2 employees, 1 student

Mill Creek: 0 employees, 0 students

Rainbow: 0 employees, 0 students

West Madison: 1 employee, 0 students

Pre-K: 0 employees, 1 student

Discovery: 1 employee, 0 students

Liberty: 3 employees, 2 students

Bob Jones: 1 employee, 5 students

James Clemens: 0 employees, 5 students

District: 0 employees

Quarantined (Does not include new positive cases):

Columbia: 2 employees, 9 students

Heritage: 2 employees, 31 students

Horizon: 0 employees, 5 students

Madison: 1 employee, 14 students

Mill Creek: 1 employee, 25 students

Rainbow: 0 employees, 10 students

West Madison: 1 employee, 16 students

Pre-K: 2 employees, 13 students

Discovery: 5 employees, 32 students

Liberty: 1 employee, 32 students

Bob Jones: 8 employees, 132 students

James Clemens: 3 employees, 60 students

District: 7 employees

School officials ask that parents and students continue to report COVID-19 information pertaining to your family to your local school nurse. You can find guidelines, protocols, and helpful information pertaining to COVID-19 on the school district website under Departments then Health Services.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.