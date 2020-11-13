Local Army Veteran’s home mortgage paid in full on Veterans Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A local Army Veteran got the surprise of his life; his mortgage paid in full! And you at home may have played a part in doing so.
Our Kate Smith shares this nationwide gesture of gratitude to our veterans.
It is still too good to be true for Army Veteran and Fort Payne Police Sergeant JC Brown.
“Still shocking really,” said JC Brown. “Totally unbelievable, I am waiting for a prank show to come out or something like that.”
Veterans United Home Loans gave the Brown Family the ultimate surprise. The Browns were one of eleven families across the country selected to have their mortgage paid off.
“They are paying my house off, it is unreal. We are just thankful and blessed they are doing this for Veterans.”
On Veterans Day, the company announced the “Make It Mean More” Campaign via Twitter. For every “thank you for your service” tweet the company donated $25 to pay off Veterans' mortgages.
Totaling more than 90,000 tweets and 2 million dollars.
“They never asked for anything in return and if us as a company can help American people give them that kind of joy, it was the most amazing day of my life,” said Vice President of Military Relations Pam Swan with Veterans United Home Loans.
The surprise came just in time. Last Christmas Eve, the Browns home caught on fire. They lost everything, except each other.
“We put the Christmas tree up the day before Veterans Day because you know Christmas was going to mean more this year and every year since the house burned on Christmas Eve,” said Brown.
And recently, JC’s wife lost her job forcing JC to work around the clock even picking up extra shifts to support his three children.
“For them to tell me my house is going to be paid for, it is just the ultimate Christmas gift.”
Now homeowners and counting their blessings, they’re a family that has never asked for anything, but has given everything. “God is good and he just blessed us. We are thankful.”
“I can’t imagine, how we can pay some of the debts that were made to this country for you and I and your viewers. I do know they are not asking anything for it. Just our respect and our thank yous are more than they ever expected. Take that time, even if you think you are not saying much, you are saying a lot,” said Swan.
