Jackson County EMA reveals new communications and command trailer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County’s Emergency Management Agency created a new tool that will help during an emergency situation.
On Thursday, the EMA revealed a communications and command trailer that was donated by the State Health Department. Google also donated brand new technology to the agency.
According to Jackson County EMA Director Paul Smith, this tool will help the EMA coordinate with first responders while managing resources during disasters.
“Jackson County is geographically an odd ball, there are places where you don’t have phone service, there are places where even police radios don’t work sometimes, and we wanted to make sure we had something that would kind of help us bridge that gap as much as possible,” said Smith.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.