Huntsville man arrested on solicitation charges; Protecting your children from sexual predators

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Austin Duggan is accused of trying to have sex with a 7-year-old, according to Huntsville Police Officers. Duggan is 19-years-old, and his story of soliciting a minor isn’t the only one.
It’s cases like these that warrant an alert to not let your guard down.
Our crews sat down with a local mother who chose to remain anonymous. She recalls the moment her daughter was put into what she describes as a dangerous situation.
“A boy at 14-years-old asked my currently 10-year-old daughter to have sex with him," the mother said.
Her daughter started talking to an older boy last school year. She said it started out as what she thought was an innocent friendship, but it quickly turned.
“He seemed to be a very respectful child. He said yes ma’am no ma’am." the mother said. “It progressed to, ‘can I see your breast?'”
After her daughter refused, the boy threatened to take his own life.
The mother told us she later discovered suggestive photos and texts when she inspected the daughter’s phone.
This is a story attorney Patrick Caver said is more common than you might think. Caver is a Hartselle attorney who said he will always advocate for the teens and children of our community.
“The technology these kids have it has opened up so many doors," Caver said. "Parents cannot imagine how often this is going on.”
This week, Huntsville police arrested 19-year-old Austin Duggan who is accused of soliciting a 7-year-old.
Caver says the way to combat predators out there is to not only have an open line of communication, but to also listen to your child, especially if they come to you after something happened.
“You’ve got to step back and take a second and say let’s talk about this. Don’t be quick to judge," Caver said.
