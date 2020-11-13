Give back this Christmas with Salvation Army of the Shoals Angel Tree program

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - With the holidays quickly approaching and the pandemic still lingering, many parents need your help now more than ever getting Christmas presents for their children.
The Salvation Army of the Shoals kicked off its Angel Tree program today with less fanfare than in years past.
The annual program provides Christmas presents for thousands of children and seniors.
Charlotte Goodman, a social worker for Salvation Army of the Shoals says she’s seen an increase of need this year.
“What I am finding as a social worker, it’s not just people that’s considered in poverty or poor, you’ve got middle class people who lost their jobs during COVID who weren’t able to work wondering, ‘What am I going to do about my kids Christmas?’,” Goodman said.
So, their mission this year? To help save Christmas!
You can help by picking out your own Angel from a Salvation Army Angel Tree this holiday season. You can even get involved virtually!
“We also have a gift registry at Walmart. You can go to walmart.com and punch in the Salvation Army of the Shoals. You don’t even have to leave your home. Purchase the toys or gifts that you want and have them delivered straight here to the Salvation Army of the Shoals,” Goodman continued.
The Angel tags have children’s names, ages, and gift wishes on them. Salvation Army leaders say any donations will help tremendously this year due to the pandemic impacting so many families.
There are so many angels still waiting to be sponsored this holiday season!
