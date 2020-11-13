Four Huntsville schools transition to temporary virtual learning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools announced Friday four schools will temporarily transition to remote learning.
Beginning November 16, Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary, Ridgecrest Elementary, Columbia High and Huntsville High will move to remote instruction until November 20.
Traditional students at those schools will return to campus on Monday, November 30, with Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24 already designated as e-learning days across the district.
Thanksgiving holidays will take place from Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27.
The impacted schools will serve curbside meals for students during the remote learning period.
Instruction will occur as it did during the remote learning period at the beginning of the school year. Families who may have any questions are invited to contact their student’s teacher and principal.
