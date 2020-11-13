Foggy morning with a quiet end to the week with rain for the weekend

A little more of a chill to the atmosphere out there this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 40s across the Valley. This is the coldest weather we have seen all week, but it still is right around normal for this time of the year.We are also seeing areas of fog this morning to the east of I-65. This will lead to some issues for the morning commute. Skies are clear to start the day and should stay that way all day long. It will be a seasonable afternoon as well with temperatures into the mid-60s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.