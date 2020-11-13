Foggy morning with a quiet end to the week with rain for the weekend

Happy Friday! Grab a jacket because it is MUCH colder out there this morning.
A little more of a chill to the atmosphere out there this morning with temperatures into the low to mid 40s across the Valley. This is the coldest weather we have seen all week, but it still is right around normal for this time of the year.We are also seeing areas of fog this morning to the east of I-65. This will lead to some issues for the morning commute. Skies are clear to start the day and should stay that way all day long. It will be a seasonable afternoon as well with temperatures into the mid-60s with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
We’re going to have a bit of a warmup as we move into the weekend with temperatures returning to the low 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be sunny with a little more humidity due to a south wind. Temperatures will stay warm into Sunday ahead of a cold front. That front will bring in a chance of showers by the middle of the day on Sunday, but the major impact will be the colder air on the backside of the front. That will drastically drop temperatures as we move into next week. High temperatures next week will stay into the upper 50s and low 60s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
