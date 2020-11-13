DeKalb County Police arrest man for robbery; investigation underway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Valley Head man was arrested this week for robbery, but deputies say the investigation is not over.
On October 31, investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Henagar Police Department were notified of a Robbery that occurred on October 24 in the Henagar area.
Following further investigation, Christopher Melvin Moss, 30 of Valley Head, was arrested and charged with Robbery in first degree.
We’re told the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected in the case.
