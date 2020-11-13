48 Blitz: Round 2 high school football games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 11 Tennessee Valley teams will play Friday in the second round of high school football playoffs across Alabama and Tennessee. WAFF 48 Sports Director Carl Prather will have highlights from the games on WAFF 48 News at 10.
Games to be played Friday, November 13.
- TN: Huntland at Fayetteville
- 1A: Pickens County at Decatur Heritage
- 2A: Red Bay at Spring Garden
- 2A: Addison at North Sand Mountain
- 2A: Westbrook Christian at Mars Hill Bible
- 3A: Walter Wellborn at Fyffe
- 3A: Plainview at Piedmont
- 4A: Northside at Madison Academy
- 4A: Good Hope at West Limestone
- 5A: Pleasant Grove at Guntersville
- 5A: Leeds at Russellville
