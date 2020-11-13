Athens City Schools begins new superintendent search

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Schools is taking applications for its next superintendent.
According to the Decatur Daily, the school board’s president says it’s possible no interviews will be held for the position and the current interim superintendent will be selected for the job early next month.
A special board meeting is scheduled for December 8 to review applications and decide whether to select a superintendent or conduct interviews.
“We’ll go through those (applications), and if there are any (applicants) we want to bring in for an interview, we’ll do that,” board president Russell Johnson said Thursday. “If there’s no one more qualified than Beth, we may potentially” select Patton for the job that night.
So far, eight people have applied, including Beth Patton, who has been acting superintendent, then interim, since June.
