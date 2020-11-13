An inside look on how Huntsville Hospital plans to store COVID-19 vaccines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we continue to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine, one question on people’s mind is how will it be dispersed to the public? Huntsville Hospital leaders say they’re ready thanks to an ultra-low freezer needed to store the vaccine.
A gamechanger, that’s what experts say about the new ultra-low freezer now up and running at Huntsville Hospital.
With Pfizer’s vaccine requiring temperatures around negative 70 degrees Celsius, Pharmacy Director Jack Adams said there are really only two ways to do that.
“You can purchase your own device, the ultra-low freezer or agree to get a specialized shipping container and replenish that shipping container periodically with dry ice," Adams said.
Huntsville Hospital chose the freezer option, and their freezer will be able to help a lot of people.
“The freezer that we have can hold for sure 30,000 doses possibly 60,000 doses of vaccine," Adams said.
What’s this piece of equipment cost? Adams said it ranges from $4,000 to $13,000 depending on the size. Adams and many others hope this vaccine will be ready soon.
“We hope the FDA will authorize the use of this product and we hope for that to happen in November. That way Huntsville can start to get this vaccine as early as December," he said.
The first people to get the preventative treatment if approved are those on the front lines.
“The Phase 1A is for healthcare workers. Phase 1B is those highest risk for severe covid-19 illness," Adams said.
As of Friday night, hospital leaders said they currently 180 COVID-19 positive in-patients.
