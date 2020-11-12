UPDATE: Man in custody after seven hour-long standoff in Leighton

LEIGHTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is in custody after multiple agencies were on the scene of a nearly seven hour-long standoff in Leighton Wednesday night.
According to officials with local law enforcement, the Leighton Police Department responded to a call on Puller Loop around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
When law enforcement arrived to the scene, we’re told shots were fired from a nearby mobile home. The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and Florence SWAT were called in for backup.
Shots were fired again around 10:15 p.m. while our reporter was on the scene. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody around 11 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
