UAB vs. North Texas game postponed, team continuing to monitor COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A source confirms the UAB vs. North Texas game has been postponed because of COVID-19.
The game was supposed to be played Saturday at Legion Field.
There remains a possibility to reschedule and the schools will work with the league office in that instance.
“Although it is disappointing we cannot play this weekend, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the most important factor in our decision,” said Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “These are unprecedented times and we appreciate the patience of our fan base as we navigate this situation together.”
ORIGINAL: With COVID-19 cases on the rise within football programs across the Southeastern Conference, UAB Head Coach Bill Clark remains confident in the Blazers COVID-19 testing plan they created in the summer.
UAB continues to test players for COVID-19 several times a week. As of Thursday afternoon, the team is waiting on Tuesday’s test results, but Coach Clark says before Tuesday’s test, they’ve only had a couple of cases over the past couple of weeks.
“This is one of the craziest years I’ve been part of. During the summer, we had one goal - to play for our kids. There’s no doubt we’ve done everything you can do and try to do, it’s not a week-by-week deal, it’s a day-by-day," Clark said.
